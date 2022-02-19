– Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki ASH vs. Alexa Bliss in an Elimination Chamber match took place at today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event with Belair winning the bout.

Pwinsider.com reports the original finish for the bout was a double pin, with Belair getting her shoulder up at the last second as a way to protect Bliss in her first match back. Instead, WWE went with Belair hitting her finish and beating Bliss clean.

This was done to make Belair look stronger heading into WrestleMania 38 against Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

– Morgan’s ring gear was inspired by Britney Spears’ outfit in the “Oops!…I Did It Again” music video.