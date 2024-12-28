A new memoir from original GLOW wrestler, Jeanne Basone, is now available. Here’s the full press release (h/t PWInsider):

Hooray for Hollywood!: The True Story of the Original GLOW Girl – A Memoir

In Hooray for Hollywood!, Jeanne Basone invites readers to join her on a deep dive into the world of wrestling, personal growth, and the relentless pursuit of dreams. This memoir is not just a chronicle of her life; it’s a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience women possess in a male-dominated arena.

Nashville, TN – Dec 27, 2024 – Step into the ring of 1980s professional wrestling with Hooray for Hollywood!, the captivating memoir of Jeanne “Hollywood” Basone, the first hired and original GLOW girl. This inspiring tale not only chronicles her life in wrestling but also unveils the behind-the-scenes scoop and the groundbreaking impact of the internationally syndicated 80s hit TV series Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling had on women in sports entertainment.

In her memoir, Jeanne reflects on her childhood dreams and the aspirations that led her to audition for GLOW’s creator David McLane ‘in 1985. This pivotal moment catapulted her into a cultural phenomenon, where she and her fellow GLOW girls broke barriers and shattered the glass ceiling for an entire generation of female wrestlers. With Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling airing in over 100 major markets across the U.S. and broadcast internationally, Jeanne’s journey became a beacon of empowerment for women in the wrestling industry.

Featuring insights from fans, GLOW girls, rock ‘n’ roll rollers award-winning producers, directors, writers, and photographers, Hooray for Hollywood! offers a rich tapestry of experiences that celebrate the evolution of women’s roles in professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

Jeanne has been a media darling – gracing the pages of esteemed publications such as The Hollywood Reporter, New York Post, Washington Post, Vanity Fair, and People magazine. She has also been featured in influential books on wrestling history, such as Sisterhood of the Squared Circle, and was named a “Lethal Woman” in her Playboy pictorial. Her journey has taken her around the globe for appearances, inspiring countless individuals with her story.

Join Jeanne in this incredible journey and discover how one woman’s story can ignite the spark of inspiration in us all.

“Fans of the squared circle, sensational behind-the-scenes storytelling, and all things pop culture will not want to miss one of the best memoirs ever written by a once in a generation talent.” A.J. Devlin – Screenwriter, author of award-winning “Hammerhead” Jed pro wrestler PI mystery novels.

“Hooray For Hollywood! will be enjoyed by book lovers, women’s wrestling fans, wrestlers, and industry professionals.” Bob Harris – Writer and women’s professional wrestling archivist.

Hooray for Hollywood! will be available in bookstores in 2025 and is now for sale online at Amazon and directly from my Etsy store at glowhollywoodmerch.etsy.com