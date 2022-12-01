Damage CTRL has been a top act on WWE TV since Bayley formed the group with current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY back at SummerSlam in late July. It was reported shortly after SummerSlam how the stable was pitched earlier in the year, but was rejected by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. The previous report noted how Raquel Rodriguez and Alba Fyre were considered for the stable at one point before it was nixed.

Now Kai has confirmed the original pitched plans for the Damage CTRL stable. She appeared on the “Getting Over” podcast and revealed how Bayley had different factions in mind over the years. One stable Bayley had in mind a few years back would’ve featured herself, Candice LeRae, and Tegan Nox. Earlier this year, Bayley pitched a stable with herself, Kai, SKY, Fyre, and Rodriguez.

“So, from the very start, I would say when she first mentioned it to me a couple years before [Bayley’s idea for a stable], it was myself, Candice LeRae and Tegan [Nox]. Those are the ones that were from the start,” Kai revealed. “Obviously, things had happened from then to now that changed. The photos and stuff that we took earlier this year… It was myself and IYO [SKY] and then Kay Lee Ray and Raquel Gonzalez. So, that was like the updated version of that and then when she finally re-pitched it again in a last ditch effort right when Triple H basically came to the company, she sent him those photos of the five of us, those videos we did and his first response was like, ‘What’s Dakota doing right now?’ So, I felt really overwhelmed that he thought of me and yeah, that was like the evolution of that.”

