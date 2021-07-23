According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW superstar Andrade El Idolo was originally set to appear at last Saturday’s IMPACT Slammiversary pay per view.

The report states that the Face of Latinos and IMPACT could not come to a financial agreement in time for the show, which saw Kenny Omega defeat Sami Callihan in the main event. The plan would have seen El Idolo face off against The Cleaner and the Good Brothers in a six-man tag at the next set of IMPACT tapings, where he would have teamed with two parters and led by lucha-libre legend Konnan.

The publication adds that Omega was unaware that NJPW superstar Jay White was at Slammiversary until he arrived in Nashville for the show. Omega will be facing off against El Idolo at the upcoming AAA TripleMania XXIX pay per view.