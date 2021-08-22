Brock Lesnar made his surprise return at the end of SummerSlam to confront Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that the original plan for a Reigns vs. Lesnar match was for a WrestleMania main event in 2023.

This lines up as WWE wanted to have Reigns wrestle The Rock at the 2022 WrestleMania in Dallas, TX.

Plans changed with Reigns vs. Lesnar now slated to take place in the next few months whether that be at Survivor Series in November or Crown Jewel in October as likely dates.