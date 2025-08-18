Adam “Cope” Copeland and Christian Cage are set to reunite as a tag team for the first time since 2011 at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025.

The iconic duo will team up against Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne, marking their first in-ring partnership in over a decade.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the bout was initially designed to set up a championship storyline, with Copeland and Cage expected to earn a win that would position them for a future title opportunity. However, Meltzer added that creative plans may have shifted since the original idea.

Ace Austin officially became All Elite on Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, making his debut in a match against Ricochet. Though Ricochet picked up the win, it was announced afterward that Austin had signed with the company. On Monday, Austin took to social media to share his thoughts on the debut. He wrote,

“Yeah guys; unfortunately I didn’t “win” my @AEW debut match.

Which just means I have to try harder & be smarter next week because what I did “win” was a sweet contract that will give me more chances to win matches & make a nice living on a huge stage.

AEW is full of unbelievably skilled talent; I knew it wouldn’t be easy but I am more than up for the challenge.

Thank you for the incredible love & support. It means the world to me.

Thank you for the hate & whining too. It keeps my name trending

#INEVITABLE #AEW”

Sting says it’s deeply meaningful to hear how much his character has helped fans overcome bullying.

In a recent interview with The Sportster, the wrestling legend commented on the impact of his persona, noting that at conventions and other appearances, many fans share stories of how his presence gave them strength during times when they were being bullied. He said,

“You know what really hits me is the stories that fans tell about being bullied as a kid and how, somehow or another, I got them through it. The whole vigilante-type character, I think, is what did it. But so many people, you don’t realize, if you’re not bullied, you don’t realize just how many people are bullied, and it’s a real thing.”

He continued, “[Both] men and women, so you’ve got grown men and women, my age, even older, younger, in tears, telling me these stories. It blows my mind. It really does.”

Willow Nightingale recently reflected on competing in this year’s Anarchy In the Arena match during an interview with Blavity. Nightingale, alongside Marina Shafir, made history as the first women to take part in the annual bout, which went down at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On being part of Anarchy in the Arena: “I think Anarchy In The Arena, along with really any big moment in my career, you don’t realize the gravity of it until you’re on the other side. Looking around the room and seeing who I was teaming with was mind-boggling. I saw on Twitter somebody referred to us as, if AEW had assembled their Avengers, this is the team that they would’ve picked. And I was like, that’s crazy. To look around at people like that — [Samoa] Joe, Kenny [Omega], really everyone on the team. When you look around and think about how these are people that you’ve admired for years, and then you’re like, oh, but I am not just looking up to them. I am their peer. I am just as deserving of being here as they are, but I still do obviously know that they’re so much more experienced than I and have so much more knowledge to hand down to me.”

On working with her team: “In those weeks when I was working with the guys, I was just trying to absorb as much as possible — whether that just be the way that they command themselves, the way that they speak to other people, the way that they view and present themselves. I felt like that was a very important thing that I tried to pick up on. Because in women’s wrestling, now it’s changing a little bit where you will see women having much longer careers. But when you’re looking at veterans of wrestling for 20-plus years, you don’t come across that in other women very often. You’re not seeing it in the locker room — how somebody with that much experience under their belt presents and carries themselves.”

On intergender wrestling on AEW TV: “The first time I felt like I really kind of got to mix it up was when I tagged with Swerve against Marina and Mox to the point that they both put hands on us as well, which I think was the thing that really shattered down that barrier, made the little crack to have it open up for Anarchy In The Arena. It’s something that I wear with pride to be one of the people that really helped push the boundaries. There are so many people that paved the way for intergender wrestling to happen on television in such a way. I can’t say that I know what’s going to happen or that it will happen, but personally, having been any part of it, if it does happen, it would be really cool. It would mean a lot.”