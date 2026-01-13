AJ Styles’ surprise return to TNA has already sparked speculation about just how involved “The Phenomenal One” might be during the company’s high-profile debut on AMC. While his appearance on Thursday’s episode of iMPACT has been confirmed, behind-the-scenes chatter suggests the plans may have been far more ambitious at one point. According to industry discussion, there was internal interest in positioning Styles directly in the TNA World Championship picture upon his return, a move that would have immediately raised the stakes for the promotion’s new television era. As Dave Meltzer put it on Wrestling Observer Radio, “I know that they wanted Frankie Kazarian and AJ Styles and obviously this is what they got. I don’t know, maybe it’s possible they can always shoot an angle and do it later.”

Even if Styles doesn’t wrestle on the AMC debut, the door remains open for him to step into the ring sooner rather than later. Another idea floated would see Styles saved for TNA’s Genesis pay-per-view, potentially reshaping the title scene in a single night. As one scenario was laid out, “They could do AJ at the pay-per-view. They could do Frankie and AJ at the pay-per-view.” That option, however, could alter plans involving Mike Santana and the championship chase. Whether Styles competes this week or not, any in-ring return would mark his first TNA match since 2013; a fact that alone makes his presence one of the most closely watched elements of TNA’s relaunch on AMC.