Drew McIntyre had a remarkable run in 2024, starting with his victory over Seth Rollins for the WWE World Title at WrestleMania 40, only to lose it moments later to Damian Priest and engage in an intense feud with CM Punk.

While McIntyre hasn’t held a title since then, he is expected to feud with Priest, leading to a match at WrestleMania 41.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that WWE originally planned for McIntyre to feud with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes following WrestleMania 41.

However, WWE’s plans for McIntyre could change if John Cena wins the Undisputed WWE Title from Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

The report states, “Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre (McIntyre was moved to SmackDown originally for a title match series with Rhodes, but if Rhodes loses that falls apart as I don’t see them doing Cena vs. McIntyre) and Naomi vs. Jade Cargill were all rumored, seemed likely coming out of Elimination Chamber and pushed hard on television this week.”

CM Punk has responded to Roman Reigns after his attack on Punk and Seth Rollins on the March 10th episode of WWE RAW.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman announced that Reigns would appear live on next week’s episode of SmackDown in Bologna. Punk shared a video on Instagram using a dog filter, mentioning Heyman’s statement and saying that he wasn’t a SmackDown guy but would come to Reigns’ show if he didn’t show up to his own. Punk added, “See you in Bologna,” and also shared an image of The Thing with a similar message directed at Reigns.

As of this writing, the following matches have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown:

* Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan

* Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven

* Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

* Roman Reigns returns.

* CM Punk to appear.