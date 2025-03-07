At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, Travis Scott made a surprise appearance in the chaotic closing segment, where John Cena turned heel, aligned with The Rock, and attacked Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. During the attack, The Rock hit Rhodes with multiple belt shots, and Scott slapped him.

Initially, it was reported by Dave Meltzer that Rhodes may have suffered a busted eardrum. However, co-host Conrad Thompson later revealed that after texting Rhodes, the champion downplayed the injury, though he acknowledged visible damage.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirms that the blow did indeed break Rhodes’ eardrum and left him with a black eye. This caused backstage heat, with many criticizing Scott’s involvement in the segment.

Scott was reportedly instructed to “make it look good,” but it seems he took it too far, leading to a legitimate injury. With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, Rhodes now faces his WWE Championship match against Cena with real battle scars from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event.

During Saturday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto pay-per-view event, John Cena turned heel and joined forces with The Rock after winning the 2025 men’s Elimination Chamber match.

Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott assaulted Cody Rhodes after The American Nightmare refused to sell his soul to The Final Boss.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that The Rock genuinely desired to be aligned with Rhodes and wanted him to embrace a heel persona.

However, people within WWE felt that a Rhodes heel turn at this point could have negatively impacted the company.

The prevailing sentiment was that the current audience loves babyface Rhodes, and there’s no need to alter a winning formula.

Moreover, WWE had also considered CM Punk as The Rock’s heel ally, but Cena agreed to turn heel, and the role went to him.

The report states, “CM Punk was going to get the slot, but we’re told it never came down to him as Cena agreed to do it.”