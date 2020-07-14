Original Plans for RAW Tag Team Match, Possible Plans for Kevin Owens

Bianca Belair was brought back to WWE RAW TV last night due to Liv Morgan’s absence.

Last night’s RAW saw Belair and Ruby Riott defeat The IIconics. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the match was originally supposed to be Morgan and Riott vs. The IIconics, but Belair was moved into the role as Morgan is away right now.

Morgan has been away from RAW since late June, and there’s no word yet on why she’s been off. She stopped appearing right in the middle of storylines with Riott and Natalya. Belair was called up to RAW after WrestleMania 36 and while she has recent wins on WWE Main Event, she hadn’t been used in the RAW ring since her win over Santana Garrett on the April 20 show.

In other news on plans for the RAW brand, WWE reportedly has a back-up plan for Seth Rollins if Rey Mysterio doesn’t re-sign with the company. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE will move forward with Rollins vs. Kevin Owens if Rey leaves.

Rollins vs. Owens could happen again even if Rey stays. WWE revisited the feud on last night’s RAW episode to add to the Rollins vs. Mysterio feud ahead of Sunday’s “Eye For An Eye” match at Extreme Rules. Owens defeated Rollins on last night’ show, in a rematch of his win over Rollins at WrestleMania 36. Regardless of who WWE puts Owens with next, he’s likely in for a push as it was noted that he is figured in high up on the card for the red brand.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.