Last night on AEW Dynamite it was announced that Cody Rhodes would be teaming up witH PAC to battle Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black in a tag team contest at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay per view from Minneapolis.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the original plan for Full Gear would have seen Rhodes, PAC, El Idolo, and Black face-off in a Fatal-Four way matchup, but President Tony Khan instead opted to do a tag team program. The bout was made official after last night’s brawl between all four men on Dynamite.

Over the last month Rhodes and Black have squared off three times in singles-competition, with PAC and Andrade having their own series of matches that is tied at 1-1.