Santos Escobar is officially back with WWE.

Just days after reports surfaced that his contract had expired, new information suggests the former Legado del Fantasma leader has re-signed with the company — this time under a significantly improved deal.

According to a report from Bodyslam.net, Escobar initially parted ways with WWE following creative disagreements, which led to his profile being briefly moved to the alumni section of WWE.com. However, that absence appears to have been short-lived. WWE presented Escobar with a “sizably larger” offer than his previous contract, convincing him to return to the company.

Interestingly, there were reportedly major creative plans in motion for Escobar prior to his departure. WWE had been in talks with AAA regarding cross-promotional title scenarios that would have seen Escobar become AAA Mega Champion while Los Garza (Angel and Berto) held the AAA World Tag Team Titles. These ideas were said to be part of a larger storyline initiative connecting WWE and AAA talent on-screen.

However, those creative plans were ultimately scrapped, with the AAA Mega Championship instead going to Dominik Mysterio — who has been a central figure in WWE’s ongoing expansion of its global partnerships and Latino market appeal.

Escobar’s WWE run throughout 2024 had been relatively quiet, with limited television appearances following the dissolution of his feud with Rey Mysterio and the LWO. His new deal, however, appears to signal a renewed focus on his character and future storylines.

With a fresh contract and what’s described as “renewed creative interest” from WWE higher-ups, Escobar’s return could mark the beginning of a new chapter for the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion.