Fightful Select has some backstage news on this past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Will Washington reported on a recent episode of Grapsody that Swerve Strickland was originally supposed to take on Wheeler Yuta on Dynamite. However, plans changed at the last minute and the match was pushed to Rampage which would air two nights later.

Plans once again changed with the promotion pivoting to Swerve wrestling AR Fox on Dynamite.

Also, the woman with MJF on Dynamite during the Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page match was independent worker Daddi Doom, who has worked with Abadon and Ryzin in the past. She’s not been signed by the company.

Danielson will wrestle Tony Nese next week on Dynamite.