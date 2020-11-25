The original finish for the title match between RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day and The Hurt Business on Monday’s RAW was to have Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin win by count out.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Live that the double count out was announced because the referee has to call the match like a shoot. Benjamin and Kingston apparently botched their spot and both teams were counted out.

The situation was even more confusing as heel MVP cut a somewhat-babyface promo on wanting the match to be re-started, while the babyface champions bragged about retaining via count out.

The match was re-started and Woods ended up rolling Benjamin up for the pin to retain.

You can see a clip from the match below:

What the hell just happened?

Did WWE just call an audible?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2nEAcuhqu6 — GIFSkull III (Backup) – #SurvivorSeries (@SkullGIF) November 24, 2020

