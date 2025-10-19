WWE had significant creative plans lined up for The Vision before Seth Rollins’ sudden injury at Crown Jewel: Perth forced the company to pivot.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the trio of Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed were positioned for a major run on Monday Night RAW that would have seen the group dominate the brand’s main storylines heading into 2026.

Internally, the plan called for Rollins to continue his reign as World Heavyweight Champion, anchoring the group as its centerpiece, while Breakker and Reed were slated to capture the WWE World Tag Team Championships. With all three members holding gold, The Vision was expected to be featured prominently in RAW’s creative direction, serving as one of the flagship acts of the show.

However, those plans came to a screeching halt following Rollins’ legitimate shoulder injury during his match at Crown Jewel. Sources have indicated that the injury was more severe than initially believed, and Rollins is now expected to undergo surgery that could keep him out of action well past WrestleMania 42.

In the wake of Rollins’ absence, WWE has reportedly decided to accelerate a storyline shift that was originally penciled in for much later in the year. During last week’s episode of RAW, Breakker and Reed officially turned on “The Visionary”, attacking Rollins and effectively dismantling the stable.

The angle not only served as a means to write Rollins off television but also to reposition Breakker and Reed for singles pushes as WWE reshuffles its creative plans heading into the winter months.