AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa reportedly has not been suspended by the company.

As noted, Rosa appeared on last night’s AEW Dynamite and announced an undisclosed injury, then revealed that she will not be able to defend her title for the time being. It was then announced that a Fatal 4 Way to crown the Interim AEW Women’s World Champion will take place at All Out with Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm, and Hikaru Shida. It was previously announced that Rosa would defend against Storm at All Out, but now they’re doing the Fatal 4 Way for the interim title.

In an update, since last night’s announcement on Dynamite there has been a lot of rumors on Rosa being suspended by AEW, and rumors on if she’s actually injured. New reports from PWInsider and Wrestling Observer Radio note that multiple AEW sources are dismissing the Rosa rumors, saying there is zero truth to the suspension talk.

It was noted by Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW had plans for a title change, and that Rosa was scheduled to drop the title to Storm at All Out. It remains to be seen if Storm is booked to win the Fatal 4 Way.

There is no word yet on the nature of Rosa’s injury or how long she will be on the shelf.

For those who missed it, you can click here for full details on the recent Eddie Kingston suspension.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.