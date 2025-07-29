WWE: UNREAL has arrived!

The premiere of the controversial behind-the-scenes documentary series dropped on Netflix, and already some interesting jewels have surfaced from the show.

During episode one, the entire originally planned lineup for WrestleMania 41 Nights 1 and 2 were revealed on a giant white board in the WWE writers room.

Listed on the board as the original card for WrestleMania 41 were the following matches:

* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

* Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. CM Punk

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair

* Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

* 10-Person Mixed Tag Team Match: The Wyatt Sicks vs. Judgment Day

* WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. IYO SKY & Asuka

* A.J. Styles vs. Logan Paul

* Bad Bunny vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Bron Breakker vs. Drew McIntyre (Special Guest Referee: Stone Cold Steve Austin)

* Rey Mysterio (*unable to make out name Mysterio would be flanked by*) vs. Chad Gable

* WWE Intercontinental Championship — Six-Way Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* WWE United States Championship — Six-Way Ladder Match: L.A. Knight vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Andrade vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura