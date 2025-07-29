WWE: UNREAL has arrived!
The premiere of the controversial behind-the-scenes documentary series dropped on Netflix, and already some interesting jewels have surfaced from the show.
During episode one, the entire originally planned lineup for WrestleMania 41 Nights 1 and 2 were revealed on a giant white board in the WWE writers room.
Listed on the board as the original card for WrestleMania 41 were the following matches:
* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena
* Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. CM Punk
* WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair
* Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
* 10-Person Mixed Tag Team Match: The Wyatt Sicks vs. Judgment Day
* WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. IYO SKY & Asuka
* A.J. Styles vs. Logan Paul
* Bad Bunny vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Bron Breakker vs. Drew McIntyre (Special Guest Referee: Stone Cold Steve Austin)
* Rey Mysterio (*unable to make out name Mysterio would be flanked by*) vs. Chad Gable
* WWE Intercontinental Championship — Six-Way Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* WWE United States Championship — Six-Way Ladder Match: L.A. Knight vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Andrade vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura