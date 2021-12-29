TERMINUS Pro has announced that Jonathan Gresham will defend the original ROH world championship against Josh Alexander at the promotion’s January 16th inaugural event from the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia. This news comes days after TERMINUS announced that Bandido would be defending his version of the ROH title at the same show against Baron Black.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TERMINUS

– Jonathan Gresham versus Josh Alexander for Gresham’s ROH world title

– Bandido versus Baron Black for Bandido’s ROH world title

– Jordynne Grace versus Kiera Hogan for the IMPACT Digital Media Title

– Joe Keys/Dante Caballero versus Tracy Williams/Fred Yehi

– Daniel Garcia versus JDX versus Adam Priest versus Invictus Khash

– Janai Kai versus Liiza Hall

– Lee Moriarty versus Jay Lethal

– Moose versus Alex Coughlin