Roman Reigns is officially back in WWE ahead of SummerSlam 2025, and new details have emerged regarding initial plans for his return match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

On the July 14, 2025 episode of RAW, Reigns made a dramatic return after nearly three months away, launching a brutal attack on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to save Jey Uso and CM Punk.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, an early version of the SummerSlam card from nearly three weeks ago included Reigns facing Bron Breakker in a singles match. Another scenario being considered is a tag team bout with Reigns teaming up with Jey Uso to take on Breakker and Bronson Reed — mirroring the angle set up on this week’s RAW. At one point, Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed in a singles match was also pitched for the show.

The report states, “A proposed card for the show from nearly three weeks ago listed Reigns vs. Bron Breakker, the same match at [SummerSlam] (or a tag with Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Breakker & Bronson Reed) that they did the angle for on RAW. Uso and Reed were at one point earmarked for a singles match on that show.”

Karrion Kross has no shortage of creative ideas for his WWE character — but getting them on television hasn’t been easy.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “10 Count Media” podcast, Kross opened up about his vision for taking his dark persona even further. He said,

“I would take things farther. Way farther. Over the last three years, I’ve pitched ideas to be the most vile villain anyone’s ever seen. But they haven’t gone in that direction. I’m part of a show and a character in it — but it’s not my show.”

While WWE may not be ready to unleash Kross’ full creative vision, fans may still get a glimpse of it in another form. Kross revealed he’s working on a book where he plans to share many of the sinister concepts that never made it to TV. He said,

“I’ve had ideas that will probably end up in the book since they never happened. Stuff that would really shock people—really nasty, scary, bad guy heel stuff.”

Though his in-ring momentum hasn’t matched his rising popularity among fans lately, Kross continues to refine and build his character behind the scenes.

Fans may be hoping for another iconic moment where CM Punk sits cross-legged on the stage and drops a legendary pipebomb — but according to Punk himself, that’s not going to happen.

Back on the June 27, 2011 episode of WWE RAW, Punk delivered the now-infamous promo that took direct shots at John Cena, The Rock, Triple H, and WWE itself. The moment became one of the most talked-about promos in wrestling history.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Punk explained why he has no interest in trying to recreate that magic. He said,

“I’m not into delivering sequels to stuff that don’t need sequels. For 14 years, people have been chasing this moment and trying to replicate it, duplicate it, talk like me, sit like me—and I’m not so much into doing the same thing.”

Even if he wanted to go there again, Punk doesn’t think he could top it—and he’s fine with that. He said,

“I couldn’t even have followed myself. How’s that for the supremely egotistical comment? So I want — you know, everyone’s expecting me to zig, so I zag. That was kind of the idea with it.”

The original pipebomb ended with Punk vowing to leave WWE as its champion at Money in the Bank 2011 — a promise he famously fulfilled. He would then return just over a week later, leading to a WWE Title unification match with John Cena, which Punk would also go on to win.