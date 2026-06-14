Jack Perry nearly entered a new chapter of his AEW career with a very different entrance theme before ultimately debuting the now-familiar Beethtoven track.

For years, Perry was synonymous with Baltimora’s “Tarzan Boy,” a song that became one of the most recognizable entrance themes in AEW due to the crowd participation it generated. However, after reinventing himself and moving away from the Jungle Boy persona, Perry made it clear that the popular theme would no longer be part of his presentation.

Instead, Perry debuted a new theme from Beethtoven, marking a significant departure from the upbeat energy of “Tarzan Boy.” While the track ultimately became associated with his character transformation, it reportedly wasn’t the original choice.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Alice In Chains’ classic song “Them Bones” was strongly considered and at one point planned to serve as Perry’s entrance music. The track was said to be a leading option as AEW looked to further establish his darker persona.

However, plans changed before the theme could be implemented. A decision was reportedly made late in the process to move in a different direction, resulting in Perry adopting the Beethtoven theme that accompanied him throughout the next phase of his AEW run.

(H/T: Fightful Select)