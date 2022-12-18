At the end of the most recent episode of WWE This Is Awesome, it was announced that the series would be back for a second season.

A date wasn’t given, but it’ll likely be arriving soon as the upcoming first episode of season two will be Royal Rumble-related. This edition of the series will likely air in the lead-up to the Royal Rumble event next month.

Greg Miller hosts the program while other superstars and personalities give their commentary and insight on whatever subject matter a specific episode focuses on.