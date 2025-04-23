Orlando is officially in the running to host major WWE and UFC events—including a future WrestleMania—thanks to a significant financial commitment from local officials.

According to Sports Business Journal, the Orange County Board of Commissioners has approved the allocation of $29.46 million in tourist development tax sports incentive funds to support five proposed initiatives. The largest portion of that—$18 million—is earmarked for the Greater Orlando Sports Commission (GO Sports) to pursue four high-profile WWE and UFC events, with a bid for WrestleMania 2031 as the centerpiece.

Additionally, up to $11 million is being granted to Florida Citrus Sports to prepare Camping World Stadium as a temporary home for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2027 season.

GO Sports President & CEO Jason Siegel noted that the funds could support approximately 10 to 12 events across Camping World Stadium and the Kia Center. He confirmed that the commission is actively bidding on several WWE and UFC events, and that WWE is currently in talks with about two dozen other cities for various shows.

While not confirmed, the following events have been rumored for Orlando:

2026: WWE Survivor Series in November or Saturday Night’s Main Event in December at the Kia Center.

2027: A UFC pay-per-view in August or September at the Kia Center.

2028: WWE Royal Rumble at Camping World Stadium in February.

2031: WWE WrestleMania in April, spanning two nights at Camping World Stadium, with the Kia Center hosting Raw, SmackDown, and other events throughout WrestleMania Week.

Orlando has a strong history with WWE, having hosted WrestleMania 24 in 2008 and WrestleMania 33 in 2017. The city is now aiming to bring the spectacle back once again—on an even grander scale.