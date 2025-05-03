Oro Mensah has officially announced his departure from WWE, bringing an end to his run with the company.

Taking to Twitter, Mensah wrote, “15 years hard work and true sacrifice to make it to WWE. Always gave it my 110% and put my whole passion and body into the artform of pro-wrestling. Thank you for all the support! love y‘all.”

Mensah signed with WWE in 2019, initially performing under the name Oliver Carter in NXT UK, where he became an NXT UK Tag Team Champion. In September 2022, he transitioned to NXT and was rebranded as Oro Mensah. His final appearance came on this week’s episode of NXT, where Meta-Four — Mensah, Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend, and Noam Dar — amicably decided to disband.

While not confirmed, there are some reports that Javier Bernal has been released as well.

UPDATE: Bernel has confirmed his release, as you can see below:

Big Body may be gone, but the Big Body Believers live forever. Javi isn’t going anywhere. Free Agent in 30 days, and you can book me at thejavibooking@gmail.com. Stay tuned for more, and be your fucking self! 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/JdCe7yF8Il — Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) May 3, 2025

You can check out a complete list of Friday’s WWE releases at this link.