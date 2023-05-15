Ortiz discusses AEW’s relationship with other wrestling promotions.

The company star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with WhatCulture, where he explained why he enjoys “playing both ends” and how that gives him more opportunities to compete around the world.

I personally want to take advantage of all these working relationships we have, with New Japan, with NOAH, with DDT, stuff like that. Going back to Mexico, doing some AAA stuff. So, I like playing both ends.

Aside from AEW Ortiz also competes under Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor brand. He tells WhatCulture that when he has a fire lit under him it motivates him to take every opportunity that he can get.

I’m a very even person, so I can do both, but there will be moments where I have a fire lit underneath my ass and I wanna do something more. Finding that spot and finding that balance, people have to navigate it, not just in wrestling but life.

Ortiz has been working primarily as a singles act following his breakup with longtime tag partner Santana. Check out his full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)