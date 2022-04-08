AEW star Ortiz recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where the former multi-time tag champion explained why he and his parter Santana had to change their theme for the company because it kept getting AEW Youtube videos, including full episodes of Dark, flagged. Check out the full story in the highlights below.

Says they had to change their theme song because it kept getting flagged on Youtube:

We’ve been very fortunate to know rappers, shoutout to Bodega Bamz, he was our first entrance music. We had to change it. A lot of people asked why we changed our music. We were having a lot of issues because Bodega Bamz put up our theme song on Spotify and other streaming services. YouTube would get flagged every single time we would do Dark or a clip of our song would be on YouTube, it would cause issues.

Says full episodes of Dark and Dark: Elevation would also get flagged:

If they put up a three-hour Dark: Elevation [show], if our music played, they would flag the whole entire three-hour Dark: Elevation because of our music. We were having so much issues, which is why we changed our theme song.

