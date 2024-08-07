An AEW star is close to an in-ring return.

The company released a new digital exclusive interview featuring Renee Paquette and Ortiz, where Ortiz told Paquette that he’s eager to get back into the ring after being out of action for eight months due to a torn pectoral injury. The former Inner Circle member has not wrestled since the January 20th episodes of Collision.

Ortiz later told Paquette that he is close to being able to return, but still doesn’t have an exact timetable. He adds that he’s re-fallen in love with wrestling while sidelined, and plans on becoming undeniable once he’s back in the mix.