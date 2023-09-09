Last night’s AEW Rampage saw Santana cut a promo stating that he was planning to pursue a singles-career, and that he was held back by a “crew” that he referred to as a “crutch.” If you missed it, you can check out his full comments by clicking here.

Now Santana’s longtime tag team partner Ortiz has responded. He seems quite unhappy that Santana not only referred to their friendship as a crutch, but that he didn’t have the bravery to say these things to his face. His full response on X (Twitter) reads, “What a way to find out years of having your back meant nothing.Good luck without your “crutch” Just remember it helped you walk for the last 14+ years. Hope your legs are good. Thank you for being honest for once. But you couldn’t say it to my face?You know you still can, right?”

Ortiz and Santana had been tagging together for years, and are former tag champions in several companies, including IMPACT. It has been reported last year that the two were not getting along and that their friendship had been fractured, although nothing was revealed as to why.

