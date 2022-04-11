AEW star Ortiz recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where the former IMPACT tag champion spoke about the chemistry that he and his partner Santana have with the Lucha Bros, adding that he cannot wait for AEW to book that match as it has yet to happen in the promotion. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

On his and Santana’s chemistry with the Lucha Bros and how he wants the match in AEW:

That we [Ortiz & Santana] wanna face in AEW? Lucha Bros man. We haven’t wrestled them in AEW yet and we have the same chemistry with them. Honestly, for the fans that know, they know our chemistry with Lucha Bros, but the fact that we haven’t wrestled them in AEW is a little mind boggling to me. I get it, but Lucha Bros. Just put us on — like, I’m not a greedy person. We can open up Rampage baby [Ortiz laughed]. Not announced, I don’t wanna be announced. I just want it to just be like bam, opening up Rampage, Lucha Bros music plays or our music plays first, whatever, Lucha Bros music plays and then we just shake hands and have a fire match. That’s it. No set up, no nothing.

On Stadium Stampede and how much fun he had as a member of the Inner Circle:

Oh sh*t man, Stadium Stampede was [one of my favorite Inner Circle moments]. The first one was wild. It was like filming a movie. The second one was wild and I almost lost my finger repelling down — I never thought like — I thought, do we get a stuntman for this? When we’re repelling down from the top of a stadium? Which was wild. Double cage, the fact that I was in a WarGames match or Blood and Guts, excuse me. Yeah, [my bad, Ortiz laughed]. But yeah, it was just wild. So many moments man and take away how currently I feel about Chris Jericho but really, one our bonding moments, me and Santana, we read ‘A Lion’s Tale’, Chris Jericho’s first book and just reading how he came up in wrestling as far as how he was a journeyman, how he went from Canada to the States to Mexico to Japan. He did all that before he joined WCW and WWF. He did a little bit of ECW then he went to — I think afterwards, he went to WCW and then he went to WWF eventually. But that, to me and Santana, that was the way you do it. You wrestle everywhere, you wrestle everyone, you wrestle every style, you become the guy that can wrestle any style which, you know, a testament to Chris, you saw it recently with Eddie [Kingston]. That match at the pay-per-view [Revolution] was wild and I hadn’t seen Chris wrestle that like in ages and up until that point, we were still cool, so I was able to enjoy the match and yeah man, just the fact that we were in a stable with Chris Jericho was super cool but, all those moments man. The whole ride with The Inner Circle was wild but you know, he decided to spit on that and now, yeah, I feel bad for him.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)