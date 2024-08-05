New developments have emerged about the upcoming ‘Killing Gawker’ movie centered on Hulk Hogan.

On Monday, August 5, Jeff Sneider revealed that Gus Van Sant is set to direct ‘Killing Gawker,’ a film depicting Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker over the release of his sex tape.

According to PWInsider, the movie will star Ben Affleck as Hulk Hogan and Matt Damon as Peter Thiel. The screenplay, written by Charles Randolph, is adapted from the book ‘Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and the Anatomy of Intrigue.’

Gus Van Sant, acclaimed for directing ‘Good Will Hunting’ in 1997, will reunite with Affleck and Damon, who starred in that film alongside Robin Williams, Stellan Skarsgård, Casey Affleck, and Minnie Driver. ‘Good Will Hunting’ earned Van Sant a Best Director nomination at the 1998 Academy Awards among eight other nominations for the film.

Van Sant’s notable directorial works also include ‘My Own Private Idaho,’ ‘Drugstore Cowboy,’ and ‘Elephant.’