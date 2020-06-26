Other Wrestling Promotions Interested In Tessa Blanchard?, More on Her Impact Release

As noted, Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday night that they have terminated the contract of Tessa Blanchard and stripped her of the World Title.
While Blanchard was released from her contract, Fightful Select reports that her contract was scheduled to expire on Tuesday, June 30. This would’ve been weeks before Blanchard was advertised to defend the title in a Fatal 5 Way at Slammiversary on July 18.
As has been reported, Impact asked Blanchard weeks ago to film new promos while she’s been in Mexico due to COVID-19, but she asked them for a day rate and the two sides could not come to terms to make that happen.
It was also said that Tessa’s release had nothing to do with her personal controversies from this past January.
There is said to be interest in Blanchard from other pro wrestling companies, but there’s no word yet on which ones.
Stay tuned for updates.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
