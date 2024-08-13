If Oba Femi wants a challenger for his WWE NXT North American Championship tonight … he has found one.

A big one.

Following their face-off during a cameo appearance in the crowd at the August 12 episode of WWE Raw, Oba Femi vs. Otis appears to be set for the North American Championship for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

After the 8/12 WWE Raw show in Austin, TX. went off the air, Otis appeared in a digital exclusive video shared by WWE where he accepted Femi’s open challenge for tonight.

“Oba, how ya doing? I’m Otis,” the Alpha Academy member began. “That 20 pounds of gold on your shoulder sure looks damn good.”

Otis continued, “If there’s one thing that people know out there, it’s I’m one mean [grunts] mother. I’m coming for you. Tomorrow night, open challenge for the North American Championship, oh yes, it’s big Otis versus Oba. Oh, yeah!”

