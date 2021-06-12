Otis debuted a new clean-shaven look during tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Montez Ford defeat Chad Gable by disqualification due to interference from Otis.

WWE previously announced that The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy would take place on tonight’s show, after the feud began last Friday night. However, a backstage segment aired where Gable apologized for Otis attacking them last week, and as a grand gesture he had tonight’s tag team match nixed. Words between Gable and The Profits led to a singles match being made, with Gable and Ford agreeing that Otis and Angelo Dawkins would stay backstage.

During the match, Dawkins was shown backstage watching the action on a monitor. Otis suddenly attacked him and laid him out. Otis then hit the ring and attacked Ford for the DQ. Otis proceeded to destroy Ford at ringside and back in the ring as Gable looked on and laughed. Dawkins limped down the ramp and into the ring but Otis took him back out, sending him to the floor. Otis finished Ford off with another Vader Bomb before officials hit the ring to break it up. The segment ended with Dawkins crawling back in the ring to cover Ford as officials took control of the situation.

Otis has been trending on Twitter due to his new clean-shaven look.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy next, but we will keep you updated.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s match and attack, along with Otis’ new clean-shaven look:

