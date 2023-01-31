Otis has embraced the dark side.

The WWE star and Alpha Academy member spoke with Wrestling Inc. (prior to Saturday’s Royal Rumble) to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he has changed his persona and is looking to become a more sinister performer inside the ring. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On going from a happy-go-lucky performer to a more sinister persona:

I’ve gone to the dark side a little bit there, a little more physical, but you know what? The old ones can always come back. But I’m not sure these days, you know what I mean? There’s a lot of competition out there. It is Royal Rumble season. When in doubt, throw some hammers, some haymakers, and pick them up and slam them and throw them over the top rope for that opportunity for WrestleMania.

Whether Alpha Academy will go down to NXT and work with any recruiters: