WWE star and former Raw tag team champion Otis from Alpha Academy recently appeared on WWE El Brunch to discuss his pairing with Chad Gable, and why he decided to change up his character traits to fit their “all business” mindset. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he misses his beard:

This is my first winter living in Minnesota without the beard, so the whole double chin and my neck was freezing. It’s a cold winter. When it was minus 30, it was like, ‘Oh, the beard is gone.’ I’m outside playing with my dogs and they’re having fun because they have the fur and are playing in the snow. Definitely missed the beard when it came to winter. I didn’t think about that until it happened. It’s a lot cleaner, a nice to have a little bit of scruff here and there. The beard, I see pictures of me back in the day with the beard and I’m going, ‘Man, that thing was bushy.’ I guess I never trimmed it. It was not exactly very clean, good looking beard. I definitely miss it for winter. Right now, it’s all simple.

Says the old Otis is still around, and was a good man:

The old Otis, here and there, when it comes to the crowd, basically, it’s a lot different to be a hated man these days in the ring. At the same time, that’s what the Alpha Academy does, get under people’s skin. The old Otis, he was a good man. Carbs, sodas, barbeque, a nice lady by his side. Right now, it’s just all business. I think he’s just gone away by the side. I wouldn’t say I miss him, but I wouldn’t say he’s ever going to be gone away.

