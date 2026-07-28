Otis has been written off WWE television following a brutal attack on Raw.

During the July 27 episode of WWE Raw, Alpha Academy’s Otis and Akira Tozawa came up short against Austin Theory and Bron Breakker in tag team action. After the match, Theory and Breakker continued their assault, leaving both members of Alpha Academy laid out.

The attack escalated when Theory drove a steel chair into Otis’ head, leaving “The Bulldozer” motionless as officials checked on him.

Later in the broadcast, Byron Saxton provided an update on Otis’ condition, announcing that he has been ruled out of action indefinitely as a result of the post-match attack.

The angle appears to write Otis off WWE television for the foreseeable future while further establishing Theory and Breakker’s dominance as members of The Vision.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 7/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.