OTT Wrestling Appoints New Head Of Talent Relations, Announces Procedure Changes Following #SpeakingOut Allegations

Over The Top Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the appointing of Anne O Brien to their talent relations department. The company ends by saying the business is in need of a change following the massive amount of #SpeakingOut accusations that have surfaced over the last two weeks. Check it out below.

Over The Top Wrestling has always been committed to the safety and well-being of performers, fans, and staff. In furthering our efforts, the following changes and procedures are being implemented:

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Anne O Brien as the latest member of our team. Anne will head up our talent relations department and will be the designated contact dealing directly with talent on any issues they may be experiencing. Anne will also work closely with our training schools based in Dublin and Belfast. Anne has worked extensively in the entertainment industry for over 20 years, and also has an understanding of the pro wrestling industry having worked for American Wrestling Rampage on their European tours from 2008-2012.

In consultation with all stakeholders, we are curenty updating our safety procedures, code of conduct, and disciplinary procedures in line with international best practice.

All Management, Performers, and staff will undergo Garda vetting.

OTT Wrestling takes all allegations of misconduct very seriously. In light of issues highlighted by the #SpeakingOut movement, no performer will appear in an OTT ring until any and all allegations are investigated in full.

OTT is currently seeking ways to safe guard some our most important roster members of all-OUR FANS. We are currently drafting a code of conduct for fans which will be displayed at the entrance of all futre OTT events. We have a new email [email protected] which is dedicated to fan issues, and we welcome your ideas on how to improve safeguarding. We believe that wrestling should be enjoyed by everyone, and safety is key. These emails will be monitored by talent relations.

2020 has brought significant challenges, but has also highlighted an important need for change. We believe that wrestling should be a safe place for everyone, a place to leave the day to day pressures behind. As we press forward into the second half of the year, that is our commitment to our performers, crew, trainees, and our fans.

We look forward to a better future, together.