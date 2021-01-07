OTT Wrestling has long been one of the most recognized indie companies throughout the industry, with top names from WWE, IMPACT, and AEW having gone through the Irish federations doors at some point. One of those names is top AEW superstar and executive Cody Rhodes, who worked an event for OTT back in 2017, but has not been back since due to going over his allotted time for that particular show.

An OTT fan pointed this out on Twitter recently joking that Rhodes now runs a timed show (Dynamite) despite his lack of awareness on that evening in 2017. This led to a fun back and forth with between the American Nightmare and said fan, which ended with a mutual sign of respect. It was here that the owner of OTT revealed that Rhodes offered to pay the company’s rent while they were being evicted due to COVID-19.

The account writes, “When we got evicted by our landlord, @CodyRhodes offered to cover the rent during covid, class act.”

You can see the full exchange below.

Pop To be fair, I didn’t know the former was even timed until the train was off the tracks ha — Cody (@CodyRhodes) January 5, 2021

I can’t wait! — Cody (@CodyRhodes) January 5, 2021