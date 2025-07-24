The old WWE theme for Chris Benoit is getting a facelift.

In the name of suicide prevention.

Our Lady Peace, the band who performed the song “Whatever,” which Chris Benoit used during his WWE run in the early 2000s, has re-recorded the song.

The song now dubbed “Whatever (Redux)” was re-recorded by the group, with the funds raised from the song being donated to suicide prevention initiatives.

The band stated the following: