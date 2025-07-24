The old WWE theme for Chris Benoit is getting a facelift.
In the name of suicide prevention.
Our Lady Peace, the band who performed the song “Whatever,” which Chris Benoit used during his WWE run in the early 2000s, has re-recorded the song.
The song now dubbed “Whatever (Redux)” was re-recorded by the group, with the funds raised from the song being donated to suicide prevention initiatives.
The band stated the following:
“It’s been 23 years since the tragic events surrounding WWE wrestler Chris Benoit and the theme song we wrote for him. We feel that enough time has passed that it was necessary to to re-record “Whatever” to help shine a light on suicide prevention and mental health awareness. We’re donating all monies earned from streaming Whatever to suicide prevention initiatives across North America.”