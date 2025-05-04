Who do you think is pro wrestling’s G.O.A.T.?

Many people have a different pick when asked the question, including those who are actually in the pro wrestling business.

SPORTbible.com released ran a featured article on their website where they asked several current WWE Superstars to name their pick for pro wrestling’s G.O.A.T., as well as an explanation for their picks.

Virtually everyone had different answers.

Featured below is a list of pro wrestling’s G.O.A.T. picks from over 15 current (and in some cases now, former) WWE Superstars:

* ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso: Roman Reigns

* Dominik Mysterio: Liv Morgan

* Liv Morgan: Dominik Mysterio

* Raquel Rodriguez: Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio

Stephanie Vaquer: Rey Mysterio

* Maxxine Dupri: Nikki Bella

* Shayna Baszler: Meiko Satomura

* Zoey Stark: Becky Lynch

* Montez Ford: John Cena

* Angelo Dawkins: Randy Orton

* Chelsea Green: Gail Kim

* Ludwig Kaiser: Kurt Angle

* Kofi Kingston: Shawn Michaels

* Xavier Woods: 2 Cold Scorpio

* Big E.: Goldberg

* Roxanne Perez: AJ Lee

* Lyra Valkyria: Sami Zayn

The following are the explanations that some of the aforementioned WWE Superstars gave for their G.O.A.T. picks.

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso’s G.O.A.T. – Roman Reigns: “I think the wrestling GOAT is my cousin Roman Reigns, the Tribal Chief. He elevated the old business, elevated the way we work and elevated the way everything is produced – how we do what we do in the ring. He’s the GOAT and he’ll be the GOAT for a minute.”

Big E.’s G.O.A.T. – Bill Goldberg: “I will go with my personal GOAT who means a lot to me and that answer is Goldberg. He was my favorite wrestler as a kid. He was like a superhero to me. I was a big WCW guy, Goldberg was the man. It’s no surprise I grew up to be a big muscular man because as a kid I liked big, jacked dudes like Scott Steiner and Goldberg. I liked the larger than life men and Goldberg was definitely on the top of that list.”

Ludwig Kaiser’s G.O.A.T. – Kurt Angle: “To me personally the first guy that comes to me is my father (Axel Dieter Sr) but if we stick to WWE times I would probably say Kurt Angle. His background, making that transition from being such an amazing amateur wrestler, winning that gold and then making the transition to professional wrestling and being so perfect at it. In-ring, just an absolute machine. I would probably say Kurt Angle.”

Maxxine Dupri’s G.O.A.T. – Nikki Bella: “I am obsessed with her. She is the definition of beauty and strength. I think time and time again she proves that. Everything she’s done with her life, the business, the hosting. Her aura is so special. I got to meet her a few months ago and when people say never meet your heroes, they’ve never met Nikki Bella because she’s even better in person.”

Zoey Stark’s G.O.A.T. – Becky Lynch: “I actually got to work with her and I learned a lot from her. I hope to continue learning from her sometime down the line but she’s phenomenal. She knows exactly what she’s doing in the ring, outside the ring, character work. She’s amazing and I think she”s the GOAT for this generation.”

Chelsea Green’s G.O.A.T. – Gail Kim: “She is the GOAT. She always wrestled like a man before wrestling like a man was a thing and I love her. I will stay loving Gail Kim.”

Who is YOUR pick for pro wrestling’s G.O.A.T.? Sound off with your own PERSONAL picks in our “Comments” section below.