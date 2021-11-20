According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.988 million viewers overnight, an increase of 0.5% from the previous week’s overnight number. They scored a rating of 0.5 in the 18-49 demographic, which was #3 for the night behind Shark Tank and 20/20.

This was the go-home show for the blue brand ahead of tomorrow’s Survivor Series pay per view, with former WWE champion Sheamus earning the final spot on the SmackDown team. The winner of the night in total viewership was 20/20 with 7.096 million viewers. Full ratings, as always, will be out on Monday.