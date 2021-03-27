According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.031 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 3% from the previous week’s show. They scored a 0.5 rating in the always important 18-49 demographic, which finished at #2 on the night behind Shark Tank. This was the blue brand’s fallout to last Sunday’s Fastlane pay per view.

Overall the program finished eighth in total viewership behind the normal Friday night lineup including Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I.,The Blacklist, Dateline NBC, and Blue Bloods, which finished in the top spot with over six million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.