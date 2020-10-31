Friday’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.133 million viewers in the overnight ratings, according to Showbuzz Daily. Hour one drew 2.115 million viewers, then hour two drew 2.151 million viewers.

This is up from last week’s final viewership of 881,000 viewers for the special cable airing on FS1. This is also up from the last episode to air on FOX, the season two premiere, which drew 2.124 million viewers.

SmackDown also drew an average 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was tied for #1 with Shark Tank.

This is in line with the last episode to air on FOX, the October 16 season two premiere, which also drew a 0.6 rating on network TV. Last week’s FS1 airing drew a 0.25 rating in the key demo but on cable.

Last night’s SmackDown was #6 for the night on network TV in viewership, behind Shark Tank, 20/20, Greatest At Home Videos, Blue Bloods, and Dateline. Shark Tank topped the night in viewership with 4.218 million.

Stay tuned as the final SmackDown ratings will be out on Monday afternoon.

