Ohio Valley Wrestling issued the following press release:

OVW Wrestling has long been heralded as the “Harvard of professional wrestling” and 2020 is no different. We will once again be holding a professional wrestling combine and the top participants will receive full scholarship to Al Snow’s Wrestling Academy and will receive a spot on the OVW roster.

“I take this sport very seriously. It’s something I love dearly and I want to see the next generation have the best foot forward possible,” said OVW CEO/OWNER AL SNOW. “the Combine is a great way for us to A. scout talent and grow our already impressive roster and B. create opportunity for those bold enough that want to take that next step!”

“Last year our top combine competitors included people that went on to be OVW Women’s Champion, the first ever RUsh champion and even OVW Heavyweight champion,” said OVW Gm/Lead Commentator Bryan Kennison. “Knowing the big prize in this combine is a spot on the OVW roster made everyone push that extra mile. I’d expect this year to be no different.”

This year’s Combine will feature a very impressive list of judges including OVW Owner Al Snow, MMA/Professional Wrestling Legend Dan Severn, OVW/IMPACT/WWE star Jay Bradley and more. Contestants will be graded on their physical fitness, promo/character abilities and (for those with a valid Kentucky Wrestling License) in-ring abilities.