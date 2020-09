Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) issued the following press release celebrating their 1100th episode of television, surpassing long-time programs like Family Guy, ER, and The Big Bang Theory. Check out details for the show below.

TWO YEARS AGO OVW WRESTLING JOINED A LIST THAT INCLUDED OPRAH, THE DAILY SHOW, SESAME STREET, JEOPARDY AND MORE WHEN WE AIRED OUR 1000TH TELEVISION EPISODE.

OVW HAS NO INTENTIONS OF SLOWING DOWN AS THIS WEEK WE JOIN A NEW LIST WHEN WE AIR OUR 1100TH TELEVISION EPISODE. WE HAVE PRODUCED MORE EPISODES OF TELEVISION THAN FAMILY GUY, ER AND THE BIG BANG THEORY COMBINED. FOR AN ORGANIZATION OUR SIZE THAT IS UNFATHOMABLE. WE’RE CELEBRATING THIS MILESTONE EPISODE BY HAVING A TWO HOUR SPECIAL FOR 11SPORTS ON SEPTEMBER 9TH AND AGAIN ON SEPTEMBER 11TH ON YTA NETWORK. THE EPISODE WILL FEATURE CBS BIG BROTHER STAR JESSIE GODDERZ AS WELL AS INTERNATIONAL WRESTLING STAR BRIAN PILLMAN JR! 11SPORTS REACHES 55 MILLION HOMES WHILE YTA NETWORK REACHES 44 MILLION HOMES SO WE ANTICIPATE THE MOST VIEWED EVENT WE’VE EVER HAD.