An update has surfaced regarding the condition of Dallas Edwards.

The referee badly injured during the OVW show on Thursday night surfaced via social media to issue a statement.

He wrote the following:

“Hey guys! I know everyone seems to know about the scary incident last night at OVW.

I have been evaluated by a hospital and I have a concussion as well as subdural hematoma (brain bleed).

With that being said, I have made the decision to take some needed time away to get my life and health back in good spirits!

I appreciate all of the support everyone has been offering but as far as money goes, I am grateful to be in a position that I can manage an accident like this.

In lieu of donations, I instead implore all of my fellow workers to get some sort of training in assisting another’s life.

Being in the position before, it’s very important to be educated in all scenarios relating to injury, illness, or condition in the ring, especially when we’re performing.

I am not mad at anyone or anything other than the situation as a whole, and that I’ve been sitting for about 24 hours straight in a hospital lol.

As far as updates go, I am getting a CT Scan in the morning and if that goes well, I’ll be home!

Thank you to everyone who has reached out or stopped by it means more than any of you know.

Love, Dally”