OVW Wrestling and Gladiator Sports Network Begin International Partnership With FILM VOLT

Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) and Gladiator Sports Network issued the following press release announcing their new international partnership with FILM VOLT. Details can be found below.

OVW has been providing quality entertainment for over 30 years and our reputation is one of worldwide prestige and acclaim. It’s with that in mind that Gladiator Sports Network and OVW Wrestling are proud to announce our new international partnership in the UK and Europe with FILM VOLT!

FILM VOLT has already helped OVW create an exciting new ROKU app for our OVW fans to watch endless hours of content! Our continued partnership will see FILM VOLT help OVW expand our presence in the UK and Europe so fans all over the world can experience our unique brand of entertainment.

FILM VOLT Ltd is a UK based, globally pointed Media group specializing in digital releases. It’s early adaptations to the tech landscape in distribution and development has seen several inhouse divisions launched.

FILM VOLT was founded by CEO Mark Bubsy in 2017 after spending over 15 years in the Entertainment Industry. It’s new Tech Development Divisions “Film Volt Digital” headed up by Mark Bubsy was launched in 2019!

Film Volt Media will see the launch of its global reach in Film & Media through its new Headof International Business Development Ray Davis and its International acquisitions, sales and production team that will be accessed out of the Head Office in Chesterfield Derbyshire.