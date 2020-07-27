OVW Wrestling Now Available On Amazon Prime

Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) issued the following press release announcing that their programming is now available on Amazon Prime. Details can be found below.

In 2020 OVW WRESTLING has seen unprecedented growth in our organization. Even in the midst of a global pandemic we have managed to grow our broadcast reach from national to international levels thanks in large part to our partners FILM VOLT LTD.

With that in mind, we are happy to announce that OVW WRESTLING programming is now

available on AMAZON PRIME! AMAZON PRIME is a leader in streaming entertainment,

and we are very excited to be able to bring our unique brand of entertainment to all 200 countries that AMAZON PRIME reaches.

OVW WRESTLING has seen some of the biggest stars in wrestling history come through

our curtains including WWE’s John Cena, Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton as well as AEW’s Cody Rhodes, Dave Bautista from WWE and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and so many more! Even with those big names in our past 30 years, OVW WRESTLING has never seen the global reach that we now have due to the dedication and hard work of our management staff and global partners.

We’ll see you on AMAZON PRIME!