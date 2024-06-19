It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c on TBS this evening with the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, as the road to AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 continues.
Announced as the latest addition to the lineup for tonight’s two-hour AEW on TBS prime time program is Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander in a Women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament bout, as well as PAC vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Men’s Owen Hart Cup tourney tilt.
It was also announced that the brackets for both tournaments will be unveiled on the show this evening.
Also scheduled for tonight’s show:
* MJF vs. RUSH (Commercial-Free)
* AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator: The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed
* AEW Continental Title Eliminator: Kazuchika Okada vs. TBA
* “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa’s contract signing
* Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay Face-To-Face
* Orange Cassidy, Dante Martin, Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita, Zack Sabre Jr.
Make sure to join us here at 8/7c tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.