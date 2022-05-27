Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker is now official for the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament at Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Tonight’s AEW Rampage saw Soho defeat Kris Statlander in the semi-finals to earn her spot in the finals.

The men’s finals at Double Or Nothing will feature Adam Cole vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. Dr. Martha Hart will be live at Double Or Nothing to present the tournament winners with the Owen Cup trophy, and it’s believed that each tournament winner will receive a championship belt.

The 2022 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will air this Sunday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated announced line-up, along with two related clips from Rampage:

And @realrubysoho advances in to the finals of the #OwenHart Foundation Women's Tournament against Dr. @realbrittbaker DMD, after an incredible battle with @callmekrisstat! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/HCL3sBQhoz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2022

.@realrubysoho has a lot of pent up feelings towards Dr. @realbrittbaker DMD and plans on putting the hurt on her this SUNDAY LIVE on PPV at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing! Do not miss it! What an incredible night of action here on @tntdrama tonight! pic.twitter.com/6daPUMYOrg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2022

AEW World Title Match

CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Triple Threat

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals

Adam Cole vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals

Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

Trios Match

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix)

Wardlow vs. MJF

If Wardlow wins, he will be granted his release from his contract with MJF. If MJF wins, Wardlow will be permanently banned from signing with AEW.

The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

The Buy-In Pre-show

Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.