Matt Hardy spoke about the late, great Owen Hart during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

During it, he recalled a time when Hart pulled a rib on Vince McMahon:

“They had the hog pen match between Triple H and Henry O Godwinn where they were wrestling in the mud at the In Your House PPV. We were there as extras. I remember someone pulled up and came by us. I was out there with some other guys. He said, ‘Excuse me. Do you know where we need to go? We are here delivering the hogs.’ I remember Owen came roaring out of the hallway and he said, ‘Hey, you’re the guys with the hogs? I’ll show you where to put them. Come with me. Come with me. Come with me.’ We kind of followed this because he seemed very suspect when he was doing this. He was up to something.”

“There’s always a huge sign on Vince’s office and he removes the sign. He said, ‘This is where they go. They all go right in here. We’re going to store them here until showtime.’”

“They put several hogs in Vince’s office. We’re like, ‘Oh my god. This fu*king crazy son of a bitch, like is he trying to get fired’, and he’s dying laughing about it all. I remember we sat around and we watched the situation. Vince comes walking back. He grabs the door. opens it, and a hog comes running out. He looks in and he sees all those hogs. He turns and yells, ‘Owen!’ He knew immediately as soon as the hog ran that it was Owen.”